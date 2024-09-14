Lieutenant Colonel Danilov: The Ukrainian Armed Forces used a HIMARS missile and a Marder infantry fighting vehicle in Malaya Loknya

The Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) used a HIMARS missile, German Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) and other Western weapons in Malaya Loknya, Kursk Oblast. This RIA Novosti said the battalion commander of the 44th Army Corps, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Danilov.

He reported that Ukrainian fighters were “destroying” shelters in the village every day, and their number was becoming fewer and fewer. “The basement where our command post was located was hit by artillery fire and a HIMARS missile. We suffered serious losses among personnel there,” Danilov said.

The military man added that the Ukrainian Armed Forces used Polish-made mortars, German Marder infantry fighting vehicles, rocket artillery and a tank.

The village of Malaya Loknya became one of the hottest defense spots against the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region. Russian soldiers from different regiments turned the local women’s colony into a fortress and defended it for two weeks.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Danilov. It is noted that during the August battles, the soldier “made the decision to call fire on himself” and was injured as a result of the shelling.