Lieto | The fire raged in the courtyard of the deserted farm – two buildings were destroyed

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 20, 2023
in World Europe
The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Fire destroyed several buildings in the courtyard of a deserted farm in Liedo late on Tuesday evening, according to a release from the rescue service of Varsinais-Suomen.

The rescue service was alerted to Alikulmantie a little after eleven in the evening. 11 units went on the trip.

When the rescue service arrived, the log main building and the wooden outbuilding were in open flames. The spread of the fire to the third smaller building was prevented, according to the release.

The main building and the outbuilding were destroyed in the fire. In order to speed up the extinguishing work, they were cleared with an excavator.

According to the release, the cause of the fire is being investigated.

