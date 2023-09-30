Lies of P turned out to be one of the best non-FromSoftware soulslikes ever, both in the reviews of criticism that of the public. So it is not surprising to be able to see the classic celebratory film which contains quotes from the reviews, naturally positive, and is full of 9 and 10 .

Video is also a great way to see some game sequences, which will be appreciated above all by the undecided. For those who don’t know it, it is a particular interpretation of Collodi’s Pinocchio, in which the problems to overcome are not the cat and the fox, the bad businessmen, or the places that transform into donkeys, but the mechanical creatures that cannot see It’s time to end our existence prematurely.

A soulslike based on Pinocchio… Maybe one day they’ll make an ultraviolent 3D action game in the style of God of War inspired by the Divine Comedy… ah true, it’s already there.

For the rest, if you want to know more, you can read our review of Lies of P, which is available for PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4 and PS5. If you want, you can also find it on Game Pass, to the delight of all subscribers who can play it without spending more than the price of the service.

Recently the development studio Neowiz published a major patch for Lies of P, which fixes some of the game’s balance, improving the bosses in particular.