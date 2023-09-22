













Now this retelling of Pinocchio is finally available for players to enjoy, we can now compare well. After playing it from start to finish, here we answer how similar and how different it is from Bloodborne.

How similar are Lies of P and Bloodborne?

The gameplay is very similar not only to Bloodborne but to FromSoftware games in general.

To start in terms of the gameplay of Lies of P, This is quite similar to the one in the saga dark Souls, Elden Ring and of course Bloodborne. It is an action game where you advance by eliminating different enemies that become very challenging.

Here instead of souls the enemies drop ergo, which is like the currency of the game. With it you can level up and buy some items. In addition to defeating enemies, you can find deposits of this material if you start exploring the maps.

To continue with the similarities, Lies of P It has places called stargazers. These work like the campfires in Dark Souls and are resting points. Using them will bring most of the enemies you defeated in the area back to life to stop your path.

Finally, the combat also has similarities, but at the same time it is where the differences begin. Since like other games of this style, you have to be careful with your stamina level. You can’t be dodging and attacking indiscriminately. You must always be careful with your bar so as not to be left at the mercy of enemies.

The combat is different from Bloodborne

Those who played Bloodborne will remember that in some ways you didn’t have a defense button or a shield. Instead in one hand you had your melee weapon and in the other a pistol. The latter could make you stop enemy attacks with a well-timed shot.

In Lies of P You do have a defense button and it also borrows a little from the gameplay of Sekiro. Pressing the defense button just before an attack will prevent you from taking any damage and may even lower your enemy’s resistance.

Also here we can equip the good Pinocchio with different varieties of mechanical arms. These perform different functions, such as dragging enemies towards you, burning them or electrocuting them. So he adds an experimentation section.

Finally, contrary to Bloodbornethe weapons in Lies of P they do not have a more powerful alternate form. Instead you can make combinations that you come across. That is, dismantle its blade and handle to create a completely new one that adapts to the way you want to play.

Leveling up in Lies of P is very similar to how it is done in Bloodborne

Level up in Lies of P It is something that is costing the players a hard time. Maybe because they got used to Elden Ring where you could level up at any campfire. However, here the system for improving your attributes is more similar to that of Bloodborne.

It’s not enough to anger any stargazer to spend your points. The process is longer since you have to go to one of these, select the transportation option and go to the Krat Hotel. This place is your base of operations and there you will find Sophia, who you have to talk to to improve. This is very similar to Bloodborne where you had to go to the hunter’s dream and talk to a doll.

Lies of P At the same time, it gives us one more option to give ourselves attributes that facilitate our journey in the shape of its organs. This is like a skill tree where we can spend quartz to activate certain benefits. Like being able to dodge twice or increasing the effectiveness of our healing items.

Their stories start out very similar but they separate along the way.

If you play the first hours of Lies of P and you played Bloodborneyou’re sure to have some flashbacks. Since both stories begin in a city in decline where bloodthirsty enemies want to take your life for no apparent reason. As if that were not enough, in both we find that there is a strange disease affecting its inhabitants.

Although the beginning of both games is similar, as they progress each one goes down different paths. Lies of P is a grim but creative retelling of the Pinocchio story we all know. While Bloodborne It has a slightly more Lovecraftian tone that deals with madness and cosmic terrors.

Of course, despite the difference in history, it cannot be denied that both have practically identical settings. From decaying Vitorian cities to dark churches and thick swamps. Of course Lies of P adds a touch of steampunk to its villains.

Lies of P has several differences but that doesn’t make it a bad game

Lies of P and Bloodborne They have many similarities between them. Still, the Pinocchio-inspired title has several additions that make it stand perfectly on its own. Featuring a versatile weapon creation system, creative mechanical arms, and a thought-provoking skill tree.

To this we add a great and interesting story and we have a game that is well worth trying. Our recommendation is to enjoy it simply for what it is and not evaluate it simply because of how much it borrows or does not borrow from the FromSoftware title. We assure you that you will enjoy this title even more, which is also one of the best soulslike of recent years.

