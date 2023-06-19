In a very unexpected move, Neowiz and Koei Tecmo have announced the collaboration Lies of P x Wo Long: Fallen Dynastywhich should propose a bizarre crossover between the two games, although there are no precise details yet.

For the moment we only have an illustration and a tweet announcing the collaboration event, waiting for more precise information: “Lies of P and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty join forces in an unprecedented collaboration!” We read in the tweet published by the official accounts related to the respective games.

The developers promise that they will announce more details very soon, so we just have to wait for this information. Beyond the fact that these are two games that could be assimilated to the sub-genre of souls-likethere is practically no element in common between the two titles.

One is a reinterpretation of the Pinocchio fairy tale in a steampunk key, the other recovers Chinese legends and mythologies to tell an epic story. We imagine that a collaboration between the two could mainly concern additional aesthetic elements, but we cannot exclude anything.

Meanwhile, these days we have seen that the demo of Lies of P has reached over 1 million downloads in just a few days.