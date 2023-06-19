The publisher NEOWIZ announced that a collaboration will be released between Lies of P And Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. At the moment the contents of this collaboration have not yet been revealed, but the company has anticipated that it will release more information in September.

I remind you that Lies of P will be available from next September 19th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty it is instead already available on the same platforms.

Source: NEOWIZ