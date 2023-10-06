Neowizthe Korean manufacturer of Lies of Phas officially confirmed that the game will receive gods DLC: DLC has been planned and we imagine it is currently in development at Round8 Studio.
Received by the international press with excellent ratings, Lies of P has caused a lot of discussion due to its mechanics soulslikewhich take up the works of FromSoftware in an all too precise way while declining everything within a truly peculiar setting.
What can we expect?
If you have completed the Lies of P campaign, you will know that the developers have laid some exciting foundations to continue the story of their narrative universe, but it will be necessary to understand whether they want to do so within the scope of any expansions or take a different route.
To delve deeper into the discussion, you can take a look at the two specials we have dedicated to the game: Lies of P, between game and book and Lies of P, the setting and gameplay.
#Lies #receive #DLC #Neowiz #officially #confirmed