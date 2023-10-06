Neowizthe Korean manufacturer of Lies of Phas officially confirmed that the game will receive gods DLC: DLC has been planned and we imagine it is currently in development at Round8 Studio.

Received by the international press with excellent ratings, Lies of P has caused a lot of discussion due to its mechanics soulslikewhich take up the works of FromSoftware in an all too precise way while declining everything within a truly peculiar setting.