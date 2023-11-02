













He revealed this through a recent Director’s Letter video, where he said ‘our highest priority is to develop the DLC and work on a sequel’.

It is clear that it seeks to take advantage of the good reception that the original that came out in September 2023 had.

Choi added to the above ‘the development team is putting in significant effort, brainstorming and exploring different aspects of the projects’. Regarding work with Lies of P shared two illustrations.

One of them shows a location with a curious mechanical device and covered in ice, while another shows the protagonist on an old and abandoned ship, where some bodies can be seen hanging.

Fountain: Neowiz.

Before Jiwon Choi and Round8 Studio confirmed the downloadable content of Lies of P job listings appeared that mentioned it.

Some players suggested that the game’s end-credits scene could take the story to another fairy tale world.

However, the two shared pieces of art pose something very different. So maybe what appears at the end of this title is actually related to the sequel.

There is a lot of speculation right now about the DLC of Lies of P. Ideas ranging from Peter Pan to Frankenstein, where ships play an important role.

Fountain: Neowiz.

In the case of the first it is when the story progresses, and with respect to the second, at the beginning.

Regarding what was shown this November 1st, Choi commented ‘What I just showed you is just the tip of the iceberg’. All that remains is to maintain sufficient expectation.

