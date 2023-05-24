When we talk about Lies of P we refer to a title that, coming out of nowhere, did not take long to be talked about. The concept of the game and its settings immediately attracted both soulslike fans and those who have never gotten their hands on it. Well, after a long period without new information it seems that Neowiz Games is finally ready to show us other content related to its highly anticipated next title.

In fact, the official Twitter page of Lies of P announces it, on the occasion of Summer Game Fest scheduled for next June 8th a new trailer for the game will be shown to the whole world. There is not much information regarding the content of this upcoming trailer but we are more than certain that all those who have been waiting for the Neowiz Games title for a long time are more than happy with this announcement.

Lies of P is expected on the market for the next fall and will be available on pc, Playstation 4, Xbox One, Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X/S; the game will also be accessible onXbox Game Pass end since launch day. I don’t know about you but we certainly can’t wait to wear Pinocchio’s clothes in the dystopian steampunk world of Lies of P.