In the last year, surely all video game enthusiasts will have heard of at least once Lies of Pthe new soulslike by Fireshine Games And neowiz starring the puppet Pinocchio. The game has actually made a lot of talk about itself and is certainly among the most anticipated video games to be released. Until now presented as exclusively digital, the great curiosity that the general public has shown towards the title has ensured that Lies of P has obtained aphysical edition for all those who will be willing to add this curious game to their shelves.

The news was accompanied by a new trailer posted on the official developer page. The producers seem very enthusiastic about the success achieved so far by the title and, with the great premises seen so far, we can only understand why it arouses so much interest; from the general concept to the settings Lies of P seems to offer a rather original experience and we personally can’t wait to be able to get our hands on it.

Selected at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 as Most Anticipated PlayStation Game and cited ai Gamescom Awards 2022 how is it possible Best Action Adventure Game And Best RPGLies of P will arrive digitally and physically on consoles this year sony And Microsoft of old and new generation.