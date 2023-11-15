Lies of P has received a new update that adds a number of new features and tweaks.

The game will now be a little easier in the early stages, thanks to adjusted attack speed of some monsters in the field and increased stance break duration, more Quartz available earlier on, and the Rising Dodge now a default ability.

Further, balance adjustments have been made to combat, with some weapons now dealing increased damage, plus lighter blades gaining more Guard Regain and heavier blades gaining less.



Lies of P – Official Release Date TrailerWatch on YouTube

A few tweaks have been made to blades and handles as part of the game’s Weapon Assemble system too, like heavier handles having a faster attack speed on some blades. Fatal Attacks have also had a damage boost to scale better with player stats.

Most importantly of all, of course, is that players can now equip both a mask and an accessory in the hair section of the costume menu. Now the puppet protagonist can look dashing in both a hat and a pair of spectacles together.

A number of bug fixes have also been implemented to improve the overall player experience.

This update was previously outlined by game director Ji Won Choi in a video earlier this month, but a release date for the update was not specifically given. Now it’s available to download.

The game’s soundtrack is also now available to purchase, or stream.

In that director video, Choi mentioned the team’s “highest priority is developing the DLC and working on our sequel”, confirming a sequel is on the way.

Screenshots of the DLC show the main character on a ship, perhaps hinting at something Titanic inspired or a fight against The Terrible Dogfish from the original story.

The full patch notes can be read on Steam.