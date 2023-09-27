Puppet Soulslike Lies of P has received a new update bringing balance changes to make the game a little easier.

As per the update notes, changes have been made to field monsters and bosses to reduce HP and increase rewards.

Further tweaks have been made to character progression reset, making it easier to respect your P.



Specifically, certain field monsters have had their HP reduced along with an increased chance of breaking their stance and an increased staggerable window time.

For bosses, the Fallen Archbishop Andreus and King of Puppets have had their HP decreased, while Simon Manus, Awakened God has had both HP and damage reductions.

Elsewhere, the drop rates of Moonstone items (used to improve weapons) and Ergo items (used to level up) have been increased, although the drop rate of Star Fragments (used to summon help) has been reduced.

Collectively, these tweaks should tip the balance in favor of players.

Changes have also been made to the Gold Coin Tree, which grows Golden Coin Fruit on a timer that’s later used to respect your character.

Now players can reset the character’s level, P-Organ, and Legion Arms at the tree, plus the required amount of gold coins needed to reset have been adjusted – presumably lower, so players are free to experiment with their puppet build more easily.

A few other small tweaks have been implemented, as well as bug fixes. You can see the full update notes on Steam.

“Lies of P has strong enough foundations in its edgy tone and tweaked weapons to provide an enjoyable experience for those in need of a FromSoft fix,” reads our Eurogamer Lies of P review.