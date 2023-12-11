Through the Steam pages, NEOWIZ has revealed the new update of Lies of Pthe popular soulslike published in September 2023. The new patch, specifically dedicated toupdate 1.4.0.0introduces some new features, mainly designed to be in keeping with Christmas, which is ever closer.

Precisely, we will find three new Christmas-themed cosmetic elements, namely a red nose, reindeer antlers and a festive winter hat. In this way we will be able to dress our character in the theme of the holidays, although in Krat (the setting of Lies of P) there isn't much to celebrate.

NEOWIZ writesalso on Steam, “Dear Citizens of Krat, we hope these gifts will warm you up and help you enjoy a loving festive holiday.”

Finally, this update also takes care of improve the quality of Japanese translation. As for the Mac version, however, the team is still working and we will have to wait before getting the 1.4.0.0 update for Lies of P.