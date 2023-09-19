That said, if you continue reading, you should know that there will be details that you might consider spoilers : Continue past the image below at your own “risk”.

If you are playing Lies of P and you are still in the early stages of the adventure, be very careful because there is a bug that could block progress . Everything is linked to a door and a boss, but to give you more precise details on the situation we will have to make minimal spoilers on some very early details of the game . These are elements already present in the demo, so if you have completed that “you are safe”.

The Lies of P Early Stage Bug (Potential Spoiler)

Lies of P risks stalling in the early stages

In short, once you arrive at theHotel Krat you can explore the building. There are closed doors there. If the player tries to open them before beating the “Scrapped Watchman” boss (the electric mechanical policeman who closed the demo), he could block the progress of Lies of P as he would not be able to access the rooms behind those doors after defeating the boss.

“We have currently identified a bug that can block game progression in Chapter 2,” the developer writes about the newly discovered issue.

Although the developer haven’t found a solution yet, the problem is currently being studied for a complete fix. The developer also apologizes for the bug, stating that the team is sorry “for any inconvenience it may have caused and will continue to work to provide a better gaming experience as soon as possible.”

In shortdon’t touch the doors of Hotel Krat until the game itself tells you to do so if you don’t want to take risks.

Finally, we leave you with our review of Lies of P.