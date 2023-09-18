Lies of P And available starting today for subscribers to Xbox Game Pass on Xbox Series
If you have read our review of Lies of P, you already know everything: developed by Round8 Studio and Neowiz, the game reinvents Collodi’s book using a dark approach and a French Belle Epoque style setting.
Mechanics and structure correspond to the specifications dictated by From Software for this subgenre of action RPGs, therefore the gameplay is hardcore and potentially includes quite a bit of backtracking, but without being overly punitive.
A clone of the From games?
There is no doubt that Lies of P takes up the mechanisms and structure typical of From Software’s classics, from Dark Souls to Bloodborne, but it is fair to define it as a clone or can we simply say that Round8 Studios’ title simply follows the rules of the subgenre that Hidetaka Miyazaki’s team created?
Whatever your opinion on the matter, there is no doubt that the game tells an exciting story and can count on it a setting full of charmwith scenarios culminating in a spectacular and challenging boss fight.
#Lies #soulslike #inspired #Pinocchio #today #Xbox #Game #Pass
Leave a Reply