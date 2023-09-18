Lies of P And available starting today for subscribers to Xbox Game Pass on Xbox Series

If you have read our review of Lies of P, you already know everything: developed by Round8 Studio and Neowiz, the game reinvents Collodi’s book using a dark approach and a French Belle Epoque style setting.

Mechanics and structure correspond to the specifications dictated by From Software for this subgenre of action RPGs, therefore the gameplay is hardcore and potentially includes quite a bit of backtracking, but without being overly punitive.