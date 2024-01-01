An announcement has been published on the studio's official website for a localization officer for the “next Lies of P project”, which will be based on the latest version of the Epic Games graphics engine. Neowiz states that it “aims to offer top-notch graphics, detailed level design and an intense action experience “.

After the success achieved by Lies of P Neowiz is certainly not resting on its laurels, rather it has already started hiring staff for a new game, which would seem to be a sequel to the souls-like with Pinocchio which will exploit the Unreal Engine 5 to offer a “top-notch graphics” .

Lies of P is getting an expansion soon

For those who don't know, Lies of P was made in Unreal Engine 4, so the transition to UE 5 should guarantee a sensitive break on a visual level. That said, it's likely that we'll have to wait several years before we see the fruits of this change, considering that the first game in the series came out just a few months ago and that post-launch support is far from over.

In fact, at the beginning of November Neowiz revealed the arrival of the first expansion of Lies of P, presenting some concept art that immortalises the new settings that we will explore as Pinocchio. For the moment the DLC does not yet have a release date, but we will certainly know more over the next few months.