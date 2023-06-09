With the presentation at the Summer Game Fest 2023 they are pre-orders are also open Of Lies of Pwhich among the editions also includes a rich one Deluxe Physical Collector’s Editionwith very interesting bonuses in terms of objects and gadgets.

Fireshine Games, in collaboration with NEOWIZ, therefore presents the physical Deluxe Edition of the interesting soulslike in question, of which you can see an image below and which will be available from September 19, 2023 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

Lies of P: the contents of the rich Deluxe Edition

Available for pre-order today, the Lies of P Deluxe Edition includes gods content really interesting:

a physical copy of the game

an exclusive collector’s box inspired by a tome

a limited edition SteelBook

a hardcover artbook

various digital bonus items, including the original soundtrack, “The Great Venigni’s Set” costume, and a unique mask to wear at the festival

As we saw last night, Lies of P returned to show itself with a trailer that also announced the release date of the game, set for September 19th. On that date, the game will be available in the Deluxe Edition and in the standard physical edition, as well as digitally and directly on day one on Xbox Game Pass.

Fans who pre-order the standard physical edition or the physical Deluxe Edition will also receive the “Mischievous Puppet’s Set”, with a bonus in-game costume. With the announcement of the date, one was also made available demos of Lies of P, which allows you to experience the first two chapters of the game and freely explore a part of the main area of ​​​​the game, the Hotel Krat.

You can find more information about this interesting souls-like based on a retelling of the story of Pinocchio in our new tried of Lies of P, published in the last hours.