It is recent news that Lies of P is now “gold” ie the team is ready to send the game to press. In other words, the release date – set for September 19, 2023 – is now certain. Through Amazon Italy it is therefore possible to do the Lies of P reservation without worries of delays or postponements (remember that the game was postponed). The price is 60.98€. You can find the game at this address or via the box below.

It is as you can imagine a reservation at guaranteed minimum price, or you will pay the lowest price that appeared on Amazon for Lies of P between the time of your preorder and the time of shipment. Before then you can cancel your reservation, which is free, freely. The game is sold and fulfilled by Amazon.

Lies of P is a soulslike action RPG, inspired by FromSoftware’s most popular games. We will be an automaton, in a reinterpretation of Collodi’s famous tale of Pinocchio. The setting is Krat, a city on the verge of collapse due to a strange disease and a rebellion of automatons. We will have to find Geppetto and understand what is happening in the city. We will be able to decide how to enhance our character, defining weapons, equipment and even what skills to obtain.