Lies of P, as a good soulslike, is a difficult game. As we also reported in our review, the Round8 title requires a certain pad skill in hand and the increasing difficulty in the boss battle has led to frustration for many players.

The Korean studio has decided to retrace its steps and, with the new update 1.2.0.0. Things have changed regarding the difficulty of boss fights.

As reported in the official notes published by Roun8 via Steam, the patch, available today, will lower the bosses’ life points and will increase the number of rewards obtainable from killing enemies.

A move certainly made to facilitate newcomers to the genre who, intrigued by the plot that mixes video game and novelthey found a difficulty facing them that was at first sight insurmountable.

In fact, a large part of the game takes place in the boss arenas and, after passing an initial phase, the difficulty in facing these powerful creatures he will grow immeasurably.

Especially the bosses in the final phase of the game have been weakened to make theirs more likely hesitationthus allowing us to inflict a greater number of powerful attacks.

The patch is available at all versions of Lies of P: simply update the software via the settings of PS4, SP5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.