NEOWIZ has recently released a new patch for Lies of P, his soulslike inspired by Collodi's work. This update takes care of inserting some free content for you in Wo Long and fixes some bugs. At the same time, however, he did something that (maybe?) he shouldn't have: he removed Denuvo protection.

We remember that Denuvo it is “antitamper” software, i.e. designed to prevent piracy. Often, however, this protection is considered the cause of performance problems – even minimal ones – and is therefore despised by those honest players who would buy the game even if it were not protected.

Now, as indicated by DSOGaming, Lies of P no longer includes this protection. It has not been confirmed by NEOWIZ that the removal of Denuvo is a voluntary choice and Steam still reports its presence in the game, hence the suspicion that it is an error, but it should be noted that the “pirates” already have a illegal copy of the game, so leaving Denuvo no longer makes much sense, other than protecting additional content.