NEOWIZ has recently released a new patch for Lies of P, his soulslike inspired by Collodi's work. This update takes care of inserting some free content for you in Wo Long and fixes some bugs. At the same time, however, he did something that (maybe?) he shouldn't have: he removed Denuvo protection.
We remember that Denuvo it is “antitamper” software, i.e. designed to prevent piracy. Often, however, this protection is considered the cause of performance problems – even minimal ones – and is therefore despised by those honest players who would buy the game even if it were not protected.
Now, as indicated by DSOGaming, Lies of P no longer includes this protection. It has not been confirmed by NEOWIZ that the removal of Denuvo is a voluntary choice and Steam still reports its presence in the game, hence the suspicion that it is an error, but it should be noted that the “pirates” already have a illegal copy of the game, so leaving Denuvo no longer makes much sense, other than protecting additional content.
Lies of P, our review
Lies of P is an action role-playing game with a soulslike feel. We play a boy, Geppetto's son, who is also partly a puppet with the ability to lie (puppets must tell the truth). We can expect a game similar to Miyazaki's works, based on the use of the perfect parry to destabilize enemies and various freely combinable weapons.
You can read our review of Lies of P here.
