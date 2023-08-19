Lies of P will be one of the great protagonists of Gamescom 2023 and Neowiz has decided to prepare us properly for all the announcements that will be made during the Cologne event with a new trailer of its highly anticipated soulslike.

What has been shown in this trailer for just over a minute? We certainly have a clearer picture about our opponentswhile the mechanics of lies continue to remain obscure to us, but we may soon learn more.

The trailer shows us a large number of enemies: at 0:15 we glimpse what could be one of the most anticipated bosses of the title, the Foxwith anthropomorphic features and what appears to be a mask.

In addition to the automatons that we have already known thanks to the demo, some disturbing large enemies were shown: a sort of white female automaton and two large beasts of unspecified identity.

Some unpublished settings have also emerged: one scene in particular, with a large fiery chandelier, suggests that it could be the setting for the bossfight with fire eateranother of the most awaited enemies among those taken from Collodi’s novel.

We remind you that Lies of P will be present at Gamescom 2023 and will be, for the title developed by the Korean team, the last major event before landing on the market, which will take place on September 19th.