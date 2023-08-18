There narrative voice that we can hear in the Lies of P trailer states, in translation: “How many lies would you tell? How many enemies would you face? How many battles would you endure? How many victories? How many failures? How many broken hearts? How many atrocities? How many lies would you tell… to be human? “

There Gamescom 2023 is upon us but Neowiz and PlayStation have moved forward by now publishing the Lies of P trailer dedicated to the Cologne event. The video is titled “How many lies?”. You can see it below.

Lies of P, how many lies?

Pinocchio can use a mechanical arm to activate various special attacks

Lies of P is based on Collodi’s Pinocchio, but of course the setting, characters and story are completely different. What is taken up, however, is the concept of lies, which in this game becomes the symbol of the human being. The automatons of Lies of P cannot in fact lie, although this is not enough to prevent them from going crazy and making a carnage.

Lying will be at the center of the game not only in terms of narrative but also in terms of gameplay, as we will be able to lie in some situations. How much this affects the progress of Lies of P is currently unclear.

In the video we also see a series of characters, monsters and settings. Being a cinematic trailer it is difficult to draw conclusions on what is shown, but if you want to see something more precise you can watch the gameplay video from the Xbox Games Showcase Extended 2023.