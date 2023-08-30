A few months ago the Lies of P demo which, in principle, has convinced the players (some surveys conducted by the developers tell us so). Although very derivative, Lies of P seems to be interesting, but there has been a much criticized detail: the dodging.

Soulslikes have become faster from chapter to chapter (literally, the game action is faster) and dodging – although not mandatory in some of Miyazaki’s games – has become an important factor in the survival of players, accustomed to having access to this evasive move to get out of trouble. Lies of P, on the other hand, has one dodged a little “awkward” and some cooldowns a bit longer than in other games.

Obviously most of the public found it strange and even the writer must admit that at first they got annoyed, mainly because the rest of the game mechanics feel like Miyazaki’s games. But after four New Games in the demo and over eight hours of gameplay (in a demo that requires 2/3 of the norm), “strange” simply became “different”.

Lies of P’s dodge, as you can experience it in the demo, was a less flexible move, but not impossible to use. And isn’t the essence of soulslike to require some commitment from the player? Simply Lies of P has transformed a normally easy to use element into one that requires more attention. At the same time he has put a second defensive method in plain sight: the block, which is much more useful and powerful than Miyazaki’s games. Not surprisingly, the heavier starting class has a slow weapon that makes it more difficult to dodge but which has much higher defensive capabilities. The parry causes you to suffer very little damage which can also be healed by attacking (and not suffering direct damage), allows you to return to the attack quickly and above all requires less timing than dodging. The “parry” itself (in this case which is done with the normal parry but performed at the last second) is actually very easy, whereas in Miyazaki’s works it is often the more technical and complex move.

In other words, the “weird” dodge was a excellent indicator that perhaps it is not always the right solution and that other moves should be aimed at. Not surprisingly, then, there are special attacks marked in red that require a perfect parry to be blocked and cannot even be dodged (you have to be completely out of the attack range to not be hit, as they ignore the invincibility frames of the dodging). Parrying is a fundamental element in the design of fights and the game has made us understand that.