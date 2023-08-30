A few months ago the Lies of P demo which, in principle, has convinced the players (some surveys conducted by the developers tell us so). Although very derivative, Lies of P seems to be interesting, but there has been a much criticized detail: the dodging.
Soulslikes have become faster from chapter to chapter (literally, the game action is faster) and dodging – although not mandatory in some of Miyazaki’s games – has become an important factor in the survival of players, accustomed to having access to this evasive move to get out of trouble. Lies of P, on the other hand, has one dodged a little “awkward” and some cooldowns a bit longer than in other games.
Obviously most of the public found it strange and even the writer must admit that at first they got annoyed, mainly because the rest of the game mechanics feel like Miyazaki’s games. But after four New Games in the demo and over eight hours of gameplay (in a demo that requires 2/3 of the norm), “strange” simply became “different”.
Lies of P’s dodge, as you can experience it in the demo, was a less flexible move, but not impossible to use. And isn’t the essence of soulslike to require some commitment from the player? Simply Lies of P has transformed a normally easy to use element into one that requires more attention. At the same time he has put a second defensive method in plain sight: the block, which is much more useful and powerful than Miyazaki’s games. Not surprisingly, the heavier starting class has a slow weapon that makes it more difficult to dodge but which has much higher defensive capabilities. The parry causes you to suffer very little damage which can also be healed by attacking (and not suffering direct damage), allows you to return to the attack quickly and above all requires less timing than dodging. The “parry” itself (in this case which is done with the normal parry but performed at the last second) is actually very easy, whereas in Miyazaki’s works it is often the more technical and complex move.
In other words, the “weird” dodge was a excellent indicator that perhaps it is not always the right solution and that other moves should be aimed at. Not surprisingly, then, there are special attacks marked in red that require a perfect parry to be blocked and cannot even be dodged (you have to be completely out of the attack range to not be hit, as they ignore the invincibility frames of the dodging). Parrying is a fundamental element in the design of fights and the game has made us understand that.
But Lies of P takes a step back
Round 8 Studio, however, has preferred to be on the safe side. The team, as had already been announced, has modified the dodge (and not only that, but now we are only interested in the latter). Based on recent statements, he explained that he made it “smoother and more flexible” and made it so that “when you start another movement or action, the dodge is shorter and smoother so that it is easier to switch “.
How impactful will these changes be? Impossible to tell without trying it, but we have to admit we are sorry. Let’s be clear, we understand that it is much better for the developers (who are on their first big game for PC and console by the way) to listen to their audience, who will then be the ones who put up the money in September to buy the game, but at the same time at the same time we would have liked a little more courage and the retention of the initial design ideas.
Maybe Round 8 Studio was able to find the right way to modify the dodgebut we have the doubt (which we will resolve at the exit when we play Lies of P) that the enhanced dodge changes the balance and makes one of the few peculiarities of Lies of P less important in the clashes.
Besides, it’s always a bit troubling when a development team gives in to requests of the audience that hasn’t even had time to try a full version of the game: sometimes it’s the right choice, other times it sets a bad precedent.
What do you think?
This is an editorial written by a member of the editorial staff and is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.
#Lies #developers #listened #fans #dont
Leave a Reply