IGN has released the full video from the demos Of Lies of P made available by Neowiz immediately after the presentation of the awaited soulslike inspired by The Adventures of Pinocchio, which took place during the Summer Game Fest 2023.

As you know, we tried the Lies of P demo and the sensations that the game gave us are fundamentally positiveboth in terms of gameplay and technical implementation, which appears very promising.

What leaves us a bit dumbfounded, for the moment, is a balance of the difficulty still to be optimized and the artificial intelligence of the enemies, rather limited, as well as some specific mechanics such as dodging and parrying.

Fortunately, between now and September there is still time to make changes in this sense and deliver us a well-finished and rigorous action RPG experience at launch as expected for an undoubtedly ambitious project.