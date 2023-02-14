In the 2021 is hearing about for the first time Lies of P. The game is a soulslike published by neowiz and developed by Round8 Study in which, in the guise of Pinocchio, we would have the opportunity to face a dystopian reality where automatons have now taken control of everything. The title with certainly captivating assumptions showed itself in a beautiful new trailer just today during theIGN Fan Fest 2023.

The trailer shows us what is a first approach to the actual gameplay of the game. The stylistic rendering together with the combat system prove to be greatly inspired by the games of FromSoftware; the stempunk-style settings seem to promise very well and the gameplay turns out to be quite similar to that of any soulslike, fluid and with a wide choice of possible ways to deal with enemies.

The weapons shown in the trailer are in fact many and it seems that the protagonist’s attack and defense options are limited only by the player’s imagination. This trailer would surely make anyone want to get their hands on the new game from Neowiz and we, of course, are absolutely no exception. At the moment there is no official release date but Lies of P will certainly arrive on PC and next-generation consoles.