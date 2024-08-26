Lies of P It is a video game released in 2023 created in Unreal Engine 4 where we follow the adventures of Pinocchio, who woke up in a dark and bloody world.

Various sources confirm that Neowiz, developers of Lies of P; they want the sequel to be an open-world game, as the company is looking for a field level designer.

Neowiz is also exploring references from great games of this style, paying particular attention to details such as the creation of actions, development of tools, mini-games and more open world experience.

Lies of P: Platforms and price

The price of Lies of P It is around $1,200 MXN approximately on all the consoles mentioned above.

The title It is available on quite a few consoles, including the Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox X/S, Xbox One, and Steam (Windows MacOS). Nintendo Switch is not included on this list.

Lies of P: Will it be released for Nintendo Switch?

At the moment it does not seem that there are plans to bring Lies of P to Nintendo Switch, since its developers have not yet confirmed any of this, but we know that anything can happen.

Tell us, have you already played the first one? Lies of P?