The original announcement is in Korean, so it’s possible that some elements may have been lost in translation or have a slightly different meaning, but the role and candidate descriptions appear to reference the open-world setting several times.

In particular, as reported by Tech4Gamers, some announcements published by Neowiz point to a “field level planner”, that is, a developer specialized in the construction of levels and the game world for which we are looking for a person with training and experience in “open world games”, specifically.

There is no certain news yet as the game has not even been announced by Neowiz, but there is a possibility that the sequel to Lies of P it could be a game open world as some clues point to this characteristic, particularly with regards to the job ads published by the team.

An open world as a connecting hub?

In addition to “a great deal of experience with open-world games,” experience in “creating a seamless world” is also required, meaning without any gaps between one area and another.

One of the first illustrations of Lies of P

However, the issue could be more complex, as at other points in the announcement it talks about building a “level design that acts as a dungeon connecting hub“, apparently.

It could therefore be a game featuring a sort of large map that can be explored more freely, connecting different levels or dungeons, which are perhaps destined to be characterized in a more different way from each other.

The sequel to Lies of P has no official references yet, but those who have seen the secret scene after the game’s credits have already got an idea of ​​what the setting and main character could be. This question could also represent a spoiler for those who have never finished the game, so avoid reading the following, in that case.

At the end of Lies of P, you can see an animated sequence in which Paracelsus refers to a person he absolutely must find, a certain Dorothy. After this sequence, we see the legs of a girl with red shoes walking on the roofs of the city, then she stops and clicks her heels together three times.

The name and this particular movement make you think of the Wizard of Oz and its protagonist, Dorothy, which could therefore represent the main inspirations of the new Neowiz game.