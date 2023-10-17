We talked at length about Lies of P as a great surprise for souls-like lovers in 2023: the game by Round8 and Neowiz, available on numerous platforms, has reached a coveted sales milestone in a short time.

As reported by the game’s own Twitter account, Lies of P has sold more than a million copies in less than a month (the game, in fact, was released on September 19th). The most interesting data concerns the fact that this figure does not include users who played the title via the Game Pass service.

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the citizens of Krat.

Thank you to everyone who helped us and accompanied us and we hope you join in our future journeys as well.#LiesofP pic.twitter.com/BpGUr0rkDn — Lies of P (@Liesofp) October 17, 2023

Although Lies of P is available on Xbox Game Pass from day-onethis did not prevent it from achieving an impressive number of sales, taking into account the fact that it is a “first work” for the Korean team.

We can only compliment Neowiz and Round8 for being managed to emerge in a market dominated by a single software house: From Software. The style and gameplay of the dark adventure of Pinocchio is very reminiscent, not surprisingly, of one of the most beloved titles among those developed by Miyazaki: Bloodborne.

What future awaits Lies of P? Many fans began to fantasize about possible sequels or DLC after seeing the post credits videos. If you haven’t had the chance to buy or try the game yet, we invite you to read our review of Lies of P.