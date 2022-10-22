Lies of Pthe promising souls-like starring Pinocchio who revisits Collodi’s novel, will offer a duration of about 30 hourswhich could practically double up to discover all the secrets and complete the side tasks. The data was shared by Choi Ji-Won, director of Round8 Studio during an interview.

Ji-Won said the studio found what it believes is the ideal middle ground for both gamers looking for a long-lived experience and those who prefer a shorter adventure. In this sense, 30 hours are certainly not few, but not that many, if we compare the data with that of other exponents of the souls-like genre.

That said, the estimate is based solely on the average time it takes to get to the end credits. Those interested in uncovering all the secrets and hidden challenges in the world of Lies of P will take approx 60 hours to complete it, again according to what Ji-Won said.

“Even for the player who wants to enjoy a shorter game, he can take it step by step,” explained Ji-Won, recommending a hit and run approach to adventure. “Each phase will take about 10 hours and each has different characteristics.”

Lies of P is a soulslike action game set in a cruel and dark world of the Belle Époque. After waking up in an abandoned train station in Krat, a city devastated by madness and thirst for blood, the protagonist Pinocchio sets out in search of Geppetto. The game will have procedural quests that affect the plot, it will be possible to upgrade weapons and get new skills for the protagonist. There is also a system of “lies” that will influence the course of events. The localization in Italian has also been confirmed in recent months.

Lies of P is scheduled to launch on 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC. At launch it will be available on Xbox Game Pass. The last time we saw the game in action was at Gamescom 2022, where a full-bodied 40-minute gameplay video was presented for the occasion.