So before an avalanche of information floods news and social networking sites, the companies responsible for the game, Round8 Studio and Neowiz Games, decided to act once and for all.

As expected, the protagonist is Pinocchio (Pinocchio) but in no way reminiscent of the typical wooden doll.

He actually has the appearance of a smartly dressed young man with a mechanical arm and a sword.

This version of Lies of P You can see it in the new video that shows its soulslike gameplay, where it must face the most diverse enemies. This unusual adventure takes place in the gloomy city of Krat.

Fountain: Newowiz Games.

In Lies of P this place is steeped in madness and bloodlust. Pinocchio suddenly wakes up in this scenario and next to him is a note that says ‘find Mr. Geppetto. He’s here in town’.

You cannot trust anyone or get help; the battle he must fight is alone. As if that were not enough, he must also lie to others in the hope of becoming human, and based on his answers, more than one end of the story can be expected.

The city of Krat is turned into a living hell in Lies of P and the most indescribable horrors swarm in it. But at the same time, the world that Pinocchio travels through is full of elegance and tension.

Players can enjoy the deep combat system and story of the game thanks to a demo that is available now.

Fountain: Newowiz Games.

Its launch will be on September 19, 2023 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC via Steam.

The game will be available on GamePass from its release. Apart from Lies of P We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

