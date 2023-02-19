The soulslike action RPG Lies of P will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in the month of Augustas announced by the publisher neowiz and the development team Round8 Studio.

The work, first announced in 2021, stars a reinvented version of Pinocchio. As the iconic character, created by Charles Collodi In the 1881we will find ourselves catapulted into a dystopian reality where automatons have now taken control of everything.

The announcement of the month of release came via a trailer released on the occasion of the‘IGN Fan Fest 2023. The trailer in question, in addition to revealing the launch period of the work, also shows some unedited sequences. Currently the exact day of the launch has not yet been revealed. You can find the trailer in question below:

Lies of P will take players to explore the ruined city of Krat. The Mr. Geppetto seems to be responsible for the situation and Pinocchio will be called to look for the man to discover the truth behind the horrors that will appear before him.

Pinocchio will be able to change the parts of his body so as to get different skills related to combat. Also, the story will be influenced by lies told by the protagonistwhich will be able to change the course of history and that will result in multiple endings.