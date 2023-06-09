Lies of P was present at the Summer Game Fest 2023 complete with a confirmed release date for next September 19, eliminating the speculations that gave it for the end of the year 2023. If you have a console or a PC, know that the game already has a demo just announced.

If you purchase the Deluxe Edition of the game you will also have access to exclusive skins via DLC, the title developed by Round8 Study and published by Neowiz, is expected by many as the spiritual heir to FromSoftware’s Bloodborne, certainly a great test for the studio in its first international appearance.