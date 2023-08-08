Neowiz has published a post via X in which it shows the feedback of players who have tried the Lies of P demo , calculated in votes from one to five. In general, the players gave very high marks, with a majority of 4 and 5.

Lies of P will be available in September 2023, but soulslike fans have already had the opportunity to get their hands on the game thanks to a demo and get an idea of ​​what the premises of the adventure are. Obviously it is too early to give a complete judgment, but it is possible to say what the first impressions of the game and it seems that they are more than positive.

Lies of P, the categories judged by enthusiasts

More precisely, fans voted the audio, the interface, the graphics, the story/setting, the combat, the game mechanics, the controls, the management of the weapons, of the power up of the character and in general the gaming experience of Lies of P.

In technical terms, the graphical interface got a 38.9% of 5/5 and a 38.4% of 4/5. The sound is slightly above, with a 52.4% of 5/5, a 32% of 4/5. The component that has really impressed the enthusiasts, however, is the graphics, which exhibits a remarkable 74.7% 5/5 and 21.9% 4/5. If we consider 2/5 and 1/5 as insufficient, only 3.8% did not appreciate the demo graphics of Lies of P while 96.6% consider it excellent.

Also excellent response to the story, with gets 61.8% of 5/5 and 29% of 4/5. The combat has been criticized a little more, but still boasts a 23% 5/5 and a 44.3% 4/5. The game mechanics are among the least appreciated elements, even if it is a very generic category and therefore each player may have focused on different details to judge. In any case we are talking about a 17.7% of 5/5 and a 25.6% of 4/5. The controls see a much sharper division, however, with almost a fifth of the votes for each issue. Weapon handling was appreciated by 62.8% adding up the 5/5 and 4/5. The level up system instead reaches 74.7% with the first two categories

Finally we find the general opinion about the gamewhich boasts a 42.2% 5/5, 44% 4/5 and 10% 3/5.

We remind you that we too have tried a substantial demo of Lies of P.