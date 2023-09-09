Exactly ten days left until the launch of Lies of P and now as per tradition the reliable PlayStation Game Size has revealed the details on the games in advance size and the start date of preloads of the souls-Pinocchio-like regarding the versions PS5 and PS4.
According to the information shared, Lies of P will weigh 34,707GB on PS5 and 29,107 on PS4. The dimensions relate to version 1.0001.000 /1.01, i.e. already including a first update. However, a further patch at launch is not ruled out which could cause the overall weight to vary accordingly.
Preload dates for Standard and Deluxe Editions with Early Access
As for the preload start datevaries depending on whether you purchase the Standard or Deluxe Edition, as the latter guarantees 72 hours early access to the game.
Specifically, the Standard Edition of Lies of P will begin preloading on September 17, 2023, i.e. two days before launch. Likewise, the Delux Edition will be available from September 14th, with early access scheduled for September 16th.
We remind you that the global launch of Lies of P is scheduled for September 19th, also on PC, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. The action RPG will also be included in the PC and Xbox Game Pass catalogue. We recently saw a new gameplay trailer dedicated to Legion Arm.
