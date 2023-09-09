Exactly ten days left until the launch of Lies of P and now as per tradition the reliable PlayStation Game Size has revealed the details on the games in advance size and the start date of preloads of the souls-Pinocchio-like regarding the versions PS5 and PS4.

According to the information shared, Lies of P will weigh 34,707GB on PS5 and 29,107 on PS4. The dimensions relate to version 1.0001.000 /1.01, i.e. already including a first update. However, a further patch at launch is not ruled out which could cause the overall weight to vary accordingly.