The preload Of Lies of P and now available for those who have pre-ordered the game and for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, who as we know will be able to access Neowiz’s fascinating soulslike from day one. Download size on Xbox is 35.7GB.
Entered the gold phase a few days ago, Lies of P will catapult us into a dark and insidious world, freely inspired by The Adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi, in which we will take on the role of the famous puppet… but in a different version than usual.
Armed to the teeth, ours Pinocchio in fact, he will have to make his way through hordes of lethal puppets and powerful bosses, one more dangerous than the other, gradually developing his skills to become strong enough to survive this adventure.
We tried it!
We tried Lies of P at Gamescom 2023: one last test before the review, which reaffirmed our positive impressions about the promising soulslike, which seems to have something really interesting to say.
“This last ride with Neowiz’s puppet gave us the opportunity not only to test the title once again, which is confirmed to be solid and well packaged, but to have a chat directly with the developers. There is great awareness on the part of the team about their game”, wrote our Giordana Moroni in the article.
#Lies #preload #preorders #Xbox #Game #Pass
Leave a Reply