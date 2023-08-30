The preload Of Lies of P and now available for those who have pre-ordered the game and for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, who as we know will be able to access Neowiz’s fascinating soulslike from day one. Download size on Xbox is 35.7GB.

Entered the gold phase a few days ago, Lies of P will catapult us into a dark and insidious world, freely inspired by The Adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi, in which we will take on the role of the famous puppet… but in a different version than usual.

Armed to the teeth, ours Pinocchio in fact, he will have to make his way through hordes of lethal puppets and powerful bosses, one more dangerous than the other, gradually developing his skills to become strong enough to survive this adventure.