Some modders they want to transform Lies of P in Bloodborne, since Sony shows no sign of wanting to pick up the game in any way. In fact, more than three thousand days have passed since the launch of Bloodborne on PS4 and many are still longing for a patch for PS5 and a PC version, which has been talked about a lot but which have never materialized.

So some modders started working on the new and promising soulslike, incidentally on the demo, to add a pinch of Bloodborne. They then produced the “Bloodborne Hunter Weapons & Armor in Lies of P” mod, the title of which already explains it all. The modder Isatris has modified the protagonist, replacing him with the Hunter of the FromSoftware title, and has added some objects: the Hunter’s Attire, the Saw Cleaver and Ludwig’s Holy Blade.

Naturally, given how much Lies of P owes Bloodborne in terms of gameplay and atmosphere, the additions are absolutely fitting. Sure, it’s not the PC conversion that many crave, but it’s the best you can get right now, along with the PlayStation-style demake.

The only one problem of the mod is that to download it you have to subscribe to Patreon of the Garden of Eyes groupa choice that will cut off the possibility of playing it for many people.