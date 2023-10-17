Lies of P exceeded the roof of the million copies sold worldwide in less than a month from its debut on PC and console.

The confirmation comes from a joint press release from Neowiz and the Round8 development team, who speak of an incredible achievement for a game made in South Korea and thank the players for their support.

“This incredible milestone for Lies of P demonstrates the potential of Korean console games on the world stage,” said Seungchul Kim, co-CEO of Neowiz. “The Lies of P project was a challenging undertaking for Neowiz and Round8 Studio and we are very proud of the results achieved with this title.”

“The reception has been incredible so far, and we are very grateful that over a million players have already embarked on their journey through Krat,” added director Jiwon Choi. “Likewise, we are excited about what the future holds for Lies of P, and look forward to sharing more when the time is right.”