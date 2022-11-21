Ever since its announcement, the curiosity of gamers towards Lies of P it was great. The soulslike Korean inspired by the story of Pinocchio, but with Victorian tints that reminded players of Yharnam’s nights in Bloodbornecould finally be close to the definitive announcement: during a convention in Korea, the G-Star 2022the director of the game Choi Ji-Won stated that Lies of P is almost completewith the development that would have finally reached the bug fixing and polishing phase, in short, the final adjustments.

This means that since the month of August – which saw us try the game first-hand Gamescom 2022 – They have been made huge steps forward, given that the developers on that occasion had declared that the game was at 70% of total development. The interview from which this important declaration was taken was made directly on site by the editorial staff of 4Gamer, who perhaps did not expect such a direct and above all positive response.

Summing up, if this is really the development situation, we could see the announcement of one at any moment precise release date for Lies of P, which until now had never had a concrete launch window. Everything points to that the announcement could come during the awards night of The Game Awards.