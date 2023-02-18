Lies of Pthe charming soulslike created by Neowiz and freely inspired by “The Adventures of Pinocchio”, finally has a month of exitannounced with a new trailer at IGN Fan Fest 2023: The game will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in August 2023.

After the gameplay trailer of a few days ago, Lies of P confirms on this occasion that it will also arrive in stores in versions PS4 And Xbox Onebut above all it reiterates its own imaginary, truly powerful and disturbing.

In fact, the protagonist of the new video is not the “puppet” that we will be able to control during the campaign, thought his nemesis and above all the horrible creatures to which he gave life, which we will find ourselves facing in the context of a gameplay hardcore action RPG.

While awaiting further details, we remind you that we tried Lies of P a few months ago, being positively impressed by the experience packed so far for this original transposition of Pinocchio.