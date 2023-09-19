After yesterday’s early debut on PC, Xbox Series Lies of P is also available starting today on PS5 and PS4as the spectacular confirms launch trailer published for the occasion by Neowiz.
Received with excellent reviews by critics, Lies of P is freely inspired by The Adventures of Pinocchiothe famous novel by Carlo Collodi, reinterpreting the characters using an extremely fascinating dark approach.
At the command of Pinocchio, seen in the game as a sort of Tezukian Tetsuwan Atomwe will have to make our way through hordes of crazy puppets, who have put the city of Krat on fire and massacred its inhabitants after suddenly rebelling.
A soulslike for those with a nose
As we wrote in the review of Lies of P, the project created by the Korean team Round8 Studio It’s miraculous for how solid, well-finished and well-made it appears in every part.
The influences of FromSoftware productions are very evident and from this point of view the game rigorously follows the rules established by Hidetaka Miyazaki’s studio, but without losing its own personality and indeed introducing a couple of very interesting ideas, such as the modular weapons.
As mentioned at the beginning, Lies of P can be downloaded at no additional cost by subscribers to Game Pass on Xbox and PC, while the PS5 and PS4 versions are sold at a decidedly affordable price when compared to the quality and contents of the package: €59.99.
