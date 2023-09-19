After yesterday’s early debut on PC, Xbox Series Lies of P is also available starting today on PS5 and PS4as the spectacular confirms launch trailer published for the occasion by Neowiz.

Received with excellent reviews by critics, Lies of P is freely inspired by The Adventures of Pinocchiothe famous novel by Carlo Collodi, reinterpreting the characters using an extremely fascinating dark approach.

At the command of Pinocchio, seen in the game as a sort of Tezukian Tetsuwan Atomwe will have to make our way through hordes of crazy puppets, who have put the city of Krat on fire and massacred its inhabitants after suddenly rebelling.