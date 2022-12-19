A new gameplay trailer of Lies of Pin which we can anticipate some settings and a preview of an action-packed combat system, was published by Round 8 Study.

Lies of P is scheduled for 2023 up Playstation 5, Playstation 4, pc, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. The title is inspired by the famous tale of Pinocchioand reinterprets it as a dark fairy tale set in the dark city of Krat, in which the protagonist will fight to become human. The city in which Lies of P is set inspired by the “Belle Epoque” European, at the turn of the late nineteenth century and early twentieth, and is chock full of this procedurally generated. Every decision made by the player will influence the continuation of the game, and therefore inevitably also the end of the adventure, so it will be essential to pay attention before making any choice.

Round 8 Study is known for the publication of Bless Unleashed, a free-to-play MMORPG title released in 2019 on Xbox One in collaboration with NEOWIZ. The game showed quite a few problems, with a boring and repetitive combat system and a more frustrating gaming experience than anything else, but managed to amaze thanks to a graphic sector capable of giving truly breathtaking views. We just have to wait and see how the software house will use the experience gained during the development of Lies of P.