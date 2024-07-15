Lies of P was one of the surprises of 2023. If you haven’t played it yet, you might be tempted by the offer proposed by Amazon for Prime Day, which sees the PS5 version discounted by 38% compared to the standard price. If you are interested, you can reach the promotion at this address or simply by clicking the box below.
The recommended price of Lies of P for PS5 is 59.99 euros, while the currently available price is
36.99 eurosnot too far from the lowest price ever recorded on the platform. The product is Sold and shipped by Amazontherefore with the possibility of having it delivered to you in just one day thanks to Prime.
A dark version of Pinocchio
Lies of P is a Soulslike action RPG set in a cruel and dark world of the Belle Époque that adapts The Adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi in a darker and more mature key. After waking up in an abandoned train station in Krat, a city devastated by madness and bloodlust, the protagonist Pinocchio will set out in search of Geppetto.
The game offers a high level of challenge, guaranteeing great satisfaction to the players who will be able to overcome the bosses that will stand in their way and master the combat system, focused on the precise execution of the movesets of numerous types of weapons, the timing of dodges and parries and the customization of the equipment. If you want to know more, here is our review of Lies of P.
