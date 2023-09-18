After facing the Parade Master, the first large boss of Lies of Pit will soon be the turn of theFurious Donkeya man with a donkey mask (clear reference to the Toyland passage in Pinocchio) who tries to get Geppetto out of the carriage where he has locked himself.

Once we approach us, the Donkey will immediately realize that we are not human and, eager to avenge Krat’s ruin by killing Geppetto and all his automatons, he will begin a truly merciless fight.

In this guide we will see the best strategy to defeat the Furious Donkey: it will be important to learn to face even fast and small enemies for the continuation of the game.

Being a “Stalker” character, that is, a human wearing a mask, he will have a very important characteristic: we will be able to hit him from behind with R1if we know how to be quick, and inflict great damage.

With his great sword, the range of his attacks will be very large: you have the opportunity to learn how to perform the Perfect Parry (which will not lead to you taking damage) or, otherwise, we advise you to quickly retreat to safety.

During his long animations, you will have the opportunity to get to his back hit him from behind: you will notice that the fatal blow will be available because aunmistakable red X. The damage will be really powerful and, with a handful of fatal attacks, you will have defeated the Furious Donkey.

Once we kill the Donkey, we will not only be able to continue the plotsince Geppetto will finally be free to get out of the carriage, but we will also get our opponent’s mask and robe.

Lies of P makes boss battles (and not only) its excellent workhorse: we’ll tell you more about them Lies of P and its features in our review of the game.