One of the most anticipated and interesting products of 2023 is about to be released: the soulslike by Neowiz inspired by the adventures of our Pinocchio Lies of P. September 19th is getting closer and closer and the official details around the weight and preload of the game are growing.

As reported by account X “PlayStation Game Size“, Lies of P will weigh a whopping 35 GB on PS5 and 29 GB on PS4. Not an extremely heavy title, therefore, from a technical point of view, but which has still given us, up to now, a truly intriguing artistic style.

As for the preloads, they will start at different times depending on the pre-ordered game edition: for the standard edition, worth 59.99 euros, the preloads will start at midnight on September 17th.

As regards the Deluxe versioncosting 69.99 euros, preloads will begin on September 14th and players will be able to start their adventure before the official launch, i.e. September 16th.

Lies of P appears to be one of the most original soulslikes of the last years; not only did the dark setting, combined with the legendary story of Pinocchio, give life to truly fascinating situations and characters, but the gameplay also seems to live up to expectations.

We’ll tell you more about Lies of P in our dedicated in-depth analysis, released on the occasion of the publication of the free demo Lies of P.