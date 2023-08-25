As reported by director Chi Ji-Won during Gamescom 2023, Lies of P will present different endings and the developers recommend players to play it all the wayalso exploring the different possible ways.

As reported by Ji-Won in an interview published by DualShocker, it seems that Lies of P has been developed thinking a lot about the replayabilityso as to push the players to get to the end and then continue, until they discover all the secrets.

The information revealed by the director could be considered a spoiler, given that he mentions the amount of endings present in Lies of P, so if you don’t want to have advances, avoid reading the following, even if it is still a very vague and general detail.