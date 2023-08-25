As reported by director Chi Ji-Won during Gamescom 2023, Lies of P will present different endings and the developers recommend players to play it all the wayalso exploring the different possible ways.
As reported by Ji-Won in an interview published by DualShocker, it seems that Lies of P has been developed thinking a lot about the replayabilityso as to push the players to get to the end and then continue, until they discover all the secrets.
The information revealed by the director could be considered a spoiler, given that he mentions the amount of endings present in Lies of P, so if you don’t want to have advances, avoid reading the following, even if it is still a very vague and general detail.
The different endings of Lies of P
“Essentially there are three different endings,” Ji-Won said, “But we really, really, really recommend playing just until the end“, explained the director. It is not yet clear what he meant by these words, but it seems that there is something at the bottom of the game that deserves to be seen and could depend on the player’s actions.
“One thing we have planned early on is that you don’t have to play only once,” said the director. “We strongly recommend playing it multiple times.” To get to know him better, we refer you to our new tried Lies of P from Gamescom 2023, with the release set for September 19, 2023 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox and day one launch on Xbox Game Pass.
