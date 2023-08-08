Lies of P has officially entered the phase goldwhich means that theexit of the game developed by Neowiz and freely inspired by “The Adventures of Pinocchio” will take place on September 19th on PC, PlayStation and Xbox without delays.

Awarded by rave votes from fans who tried the demo, Lies of P delivers a dark and disturbing interpretation of the narrative universe created by Carlo Collodi, made up of besieged cities and mortal puppets ready to tear us apart.

“It is with genuine pleasure that we announce that Lies of P has gone gold,” reads the dev team post. “We can’t wait for you to visit Krat on September 19th. Even the Black Rabbit Brotherhood would like to thank everyone for the support.”