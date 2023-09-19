In Lies of P it is possible to respec of one’s progress in the skill tree and not only that, but to do so we will have to advance far enough in the story and follow a certain procedure: let’s find out which one in this guide which, inevitably, will contain some spoilers.

We will have to continue in the main plot until we meet Giangio, who will be found in the hideout of the Brotherhood of the Black Rabbit: by speaking with the NPC we will unlock the Gold Coin Treefrom which we will be able to collect a coin every 10 minutes.

At this point we will have to advance until we have defeated Victor and met him Simon Manus: the latter will give us the key to a door that will be on the right of Victor’s Arena. Upon entering the door, we can donate our gold coins to a statue in the room to respec statistics, P organ and legion arms.

The respec will allow us to change our choices regarding the increase of certain levels of the character (at Sophia we can choose which characteristics to upgrade by paying Ergo), of the Organ P and of the Legion Arms, each of which can always be upgraded by paying Ergo.

Reaching the maximum level in a legion weapon and arm will be essential to obtain the hard-earned Platinum in the game.