Only one area in all Lies of P it will not be accessible simply by continuing the development of the plot, we are talking about the secret area of ​​the Hermit’s Cave. To access it (and it will be convenient for you to do so, we will now find out why) you will have to carry out some specific actions: in this guide we will see how to enter the Hermit’s Cave in Lies of P.

WARNING: By continuing to read this guide you will encounter some spoilers on the plot and settings of Lies of P. We advise you to continue only with this awareness.

How to access the Hermit’s Cave for the first time

First, we will have to have arrived at the Desolate Swamp : this is where you will find the access to the Hermit’s Cave.

: this is where you will find the access to the Hermit’s Cave. Let’s talk to the young explorer Hugo to get a Cryptic Cylinder .

to get a . Let’s get it analyzed by Come returning to Hotel Krat.

returning to Hotel Krat. Once he has decrypted it, we continue on our adventure until we reach the Collapsed Road at Ruined Krat . Here we will have to recover a Supply Box for Polendina, we have seen how to do it in a specific guide.

at . Here we will have to recover a Supply Box for Polendina, we have seen how to do it in a specific guide. We purchase from Polendina il Rusty cryptic cylinder and let’s get it translated by Come .

and let’s get it translated by . Now that we have a new encrypted find, we return to the Swamp and we will find the previously closed gate finally open: we can now access the Hermit’s Cave.

Why enter the cave? Because it will contain several very useful items: among these we point out an item of clothing and a vinyl, the latter will be necessary to unlock various trophies, as we saw in our guide to the platinum in Lies of P.