The Arms of the Legion they are a fundamental part of the equipment in Lies of P: this is the weapon on the left, the arms where each one masters a different type of element or ability: in this guide we will see how to obtain them all!

WARNING: as you continue reading you will encounter some plot spoilers for Lies of P. We advise you to proceed only if you are aware of this.

How to unlock all Arms of the Legion

The first two arms will be given to you by the game for “free”, and they are:

Left arm of Steel : you will have it by default at the beginning of the game;

: you will have it by default at the beginning of the game; Puppet string: You will get it as soon as you talk to Eugénie in the Hotel Krat the first time you visit it.

You will get the second pair by defeating the next two bosses:

Fulminis : once you defeat the “Scrapped Sentinel” you will get the object corresponding to the arm, bring it to Eugénie after the battle and the arm will be created.

: once you defeat the “Scrapped Sentinel” you will get the object corresponding to the arm, bring it to Eugénie after the battle and the arm will be created. Flamberga: once you defeat “Fire, King’s Flame”, you will obtain the item corresponding to the arm. Again bring it to Eugénie to create the arm.

At this point, to unlock the next Arms you will need Legion Connectors, which you will take to the crafting station for the Arms near Venigni inside the Hotel and create them. Among the last 4 available you can choose which Legion Arm to unlock, which are:

Aegis

Deus Ex Machina

Hawk eye

Pandemonium

Location of Legion Connectors

Here’s where to find the four missing Legion Connectors to get the 4 remaining arms.

Cathedral of San Frangelico : At the top of the tower we will have to look for the lever that allows us to unlock the shortcut: not far from the lever, looking down, we will find an area with two enemies and a chest, which contains the Legion Connector.

: At the top of the tower we will have to look for the lever that allows us to unlock the shortcut: not far from the lever, looking down, we will find an area with two enemies and a chest, which contains the Legion Connector. Via Rosa Isabelle: at the entrance to the level we will find an abandoned building full of puppets. On the top floor of the building we will find a chest which contains the Legion Connector.

Gallery of the Great Exhibition : having arrived in the room with the cable car, we must defeat the white puppet on the stairs and, behind him, we will find a chest containing… you know.

: having arrived in the room with the cable car, we must defeat the white puppet on the stairs and, behind him, we will find a chest containing… you know. Concourse of Krat Central Station: We will return to the Station a second time. At a certain point we will find an enemy intent on banging his head against the door, once killed he will drop the last Legion Connector.

Once all the Arms of the Legion have been unlocked it will become very important to understand how to obtain them the Legion Calibersto properly strengthen our mechanical arms: we have created a guide in this regard.