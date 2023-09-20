The two principal merchants of Lies of P I am Polendina And Pulcinella, which are located inside the Hotel Krat. At the beginning of our adventure their catalog will be very small and, to increase the number of useful objects available for sale, we will have to recover specific tools.

In this guide we will see where and how to get it Supply Boxes (to expand the offer of the Polendina shop) e the Venigni Collections (to expand the offer of the Pulcinella shop).

WARNING: as you continue reading you will inevitably come across some spoilers about the plot and settings of Lies of P. We recommend that you proceed only with this awareness.

Location of all Supply Boxes

Chapel of the cathedral of San Frangelico : After defeating the elite enemy in the wooden tower, advance and go to the side room to find the chest. Gallery of the Great Exhibition : At the ladder that serves as a shortcut to the Stargazer. Ruined Krat : After getting to the top of the building with the swordsmen, continue along the rooftops and drop down where you see the second fire-breathing puppet. The chest containing the Supply Box is located behind the enemy. Krat Central Station : to obtain this last Supply Box you will need to complete the King of Riddles quest. Once all the missions have been completed, we will have to open the safe inside the Sanctuary of the Trinity and, subsequently, answer the station telephone.



The location of all the Venigni Collections

Entrance of the Estella Opera House : we will find the first Venigni Collection by going down from the room with the swinging chandelier and turning right at the first opportunity: we will find it inside a chest.

: we will find the first Venigni Collection by going down from the room with the swinging chandelier and turning right at the first opportunity: we will find it inside a chest. Desolate Swamp : Once near the area with the two Puppets of the Future, continue to the right: you will find some white mannequins defending a chest that contains the coveted instrument.

: Once near the area with the two Puppets of the Future, continue to the right: you will find some white mannequins defending a chest that contains the coveted instrument. Trismegistus Battlefield: After defeating the Brotherhood of Black Rabbits, we continue towards the hill and we will find Alidoro near a chest, which contains the last Venigni Collection.

Now that you have all the shop expansions you are ready to continue your adventure: if you intend to platinum the game we have the guide that’s right for you.